Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,215 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Under Armour worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Under Armour by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on UAA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,185,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

