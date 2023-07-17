U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Price Down 2.7% After Analyst Downgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.81. Approximately 141,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 766,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $986.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

