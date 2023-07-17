U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $40.23. 1,665,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,615,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

