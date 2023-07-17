U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 108,644 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,644 shares during the period. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,968,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,907 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 4,421,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,840 shares during the period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.81. 327,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,754. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. China Renaissance upgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

