U S Global Investors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold makes up 0.7% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,167. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

