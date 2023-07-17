U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Matson by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matson by 109.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Matson by 567.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 123,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MATX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Matson Price Performance

NYSE MATX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $78.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,827. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $92.10.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.34 million. Matson had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Matson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 4,917 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $373,593.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,629.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Matson



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

