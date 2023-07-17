U S Global Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 501,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

