U S Global Investors Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises about 0.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,499,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 355,392 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,489. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

