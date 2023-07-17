U S Global Investors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,477. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $83.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOL. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.83.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

