U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 326,068 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,643,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,068 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of New Gold worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,282,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after purchasing an additional 507,971 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,144,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,017,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after acquiring an additional 634,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,263,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,222 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

NGD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 314,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,277. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

