U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Short Interest Down 36.1% in June

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

USEG stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.86. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.67%.

U.S. Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. U.S. Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

