Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 413,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $461,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 298,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

