Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $15.44

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.44, but opened at $14.82. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 958 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TYRA shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 5.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $319,358.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Harris sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $126,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,701,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,220,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Bensen sold 18,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $319,358.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 527,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,837.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,210 shares of company stock worth $1,083,809 in the last three months. 18.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

