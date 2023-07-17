Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.73. Tuya shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 19,154 shares.

Tuya Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tuya by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Tuya by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 54,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

