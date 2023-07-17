Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.73. Tuya shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 19,154 shares.
Tuya Stock Down 4.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $975.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.49 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 56.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Tuya
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
