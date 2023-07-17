Truist Financial Raises LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Price Target to $140.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

LCI Industries stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.49. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.52.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 215,088 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $18,563,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

