Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 92,770 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,770 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 130,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,142,385. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

