Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 82,050 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,031,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,050 shares during the period. Alamos Gold accounts for approximately 3.1% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Alamos Gold worth $36,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,900,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,943,000 after buying an additional 3,088,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 256,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579,511 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after purchasing an additional 863,013 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,302,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,506,000 after buying an additional 1,905,419 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Laurentian cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $12.71. 198,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,368. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

