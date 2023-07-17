Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 47,400 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for approximately 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $24,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,369,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

AEM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.61. The company had a trading volume of 349,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,612. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

