Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,145 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $447.21. 798,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.45.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

