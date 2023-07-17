Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Raises Stock Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.05% of Sigma Lithium worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 173,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 427,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 285,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Up 0.9 %

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.70. 69,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,585. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.27.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

