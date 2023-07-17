Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $4,428,670. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.91 and a 12 month high of $378.71.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

