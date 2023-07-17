Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 356,645 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up 1.6% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $19,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $77,489,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

CVE traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,200,656. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.62.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.