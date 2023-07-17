Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 67,752 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,752 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned 0.12% of Triple Flag Precious Metals worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,283,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $174,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TFPM shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Triple Flag Precious Metals stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 9,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,868. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $50.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

