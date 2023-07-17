Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Acquires 170,371 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 170,371 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 24,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of B2Gold by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

B2Gold Price Performance

B2Gold stock remained flat at $3.63 during midday trading on Monday. 1,228,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,818,498. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.52. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $473.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO).

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.