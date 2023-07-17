Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,989,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,842,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.8 days.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.86. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,511. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tourmaline Oil

TRMLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.