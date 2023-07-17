Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,989,600 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,842,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 201.8 days.
Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.86. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,511. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.
Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1946 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.
About Tourmaline Oil
Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
