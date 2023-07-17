Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Short Interest Up 900.0% in June

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:TTP traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,875. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a one year low of $23.72 and a one year high of $31.67.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 89.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

