Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tokyo Electron Stock Down 0.9 %

TOELY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.69. 409,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,156. Tokyo Electron has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process.

