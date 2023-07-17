Tnf LLC Sells 249 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.72. 163,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,895. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.18 and a 200 day moving average of $292.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

