Tnf LLC Purchases 2,895 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Tnf LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tnf LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS IFRA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.58. 114,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

