Tnf LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,033 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.90. 886,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

