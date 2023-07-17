Tnf LLC Has $14.24 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tnf LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tnf LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,078,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,070,000 after purchasing an additional 631,538 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6,477.4% during the first quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 56,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,485,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,180.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 641,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 629,627 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. 815,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443,510. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $53.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

