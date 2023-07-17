Tnf LLC Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tnf LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

VO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.27. The stock had a trading volume of 185,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

