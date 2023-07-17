Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of TYCMY traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$30.24. 4,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,719. Tingyi has a 1-year low of C$27.19 and a 1-year high of C$36.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.90.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

