Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Citigroup

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

NYSE:TKR opened at $91.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.46. Timken has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Timken will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Timken by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Timken by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

