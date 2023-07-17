Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.39 Million

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Threshold has a total market cap of $239.32 million and approximately $11.39 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Threshold has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020885 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,236.93 or 1.00066003 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,832,515,135.004223 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02417264 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $12,322,633.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

