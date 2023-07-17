The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after buying an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after buying an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. The company has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

