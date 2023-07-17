The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 69.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.7%.

Southern stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.59. 1,544,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,175,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,881,721. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

