The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $125.79 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

