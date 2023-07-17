The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hershey makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $3,862,021.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,704,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,585 shares of company stock worth $73,603,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.17.

NYSE:HSY opened at $238.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.98. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

