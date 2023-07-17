The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 549.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 852,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises about 2.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $210,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,503. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.05 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.