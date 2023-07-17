The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,565 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.57 and a 200 day moving average of $207.96. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.14.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.