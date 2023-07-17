The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 789.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AES by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AES by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,686,000 after acquiring an additional 314,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,461,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,877,000 after acquiring an additional 230,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,363,000 after acquiring an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.42. The company had a trading volume of 758,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -80.49%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

