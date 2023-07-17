Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Tesla from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

Tesla Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $9.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $290.72. 25,869,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,089,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a market cap of $921.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

