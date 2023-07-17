TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0178 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $174.05 million and $116.32 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00047039 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,796,770,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,791,817,464 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.