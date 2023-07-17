Terra Hits One Day Trading Volume of $90.50 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Terra has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $204.01 million and $90.50 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008891 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000942 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002487 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 323,232,518 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

