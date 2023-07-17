Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $533.65 million and $81.34 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002093 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002481 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,744,429,147 coins and its circulating supply is 5,814,900,488,127 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

