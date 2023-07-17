Tenret Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tenret Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Tenret Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tenret Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 34,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average of $193.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $213.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.