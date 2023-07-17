Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Financial Review

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Inspired Entertainment and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 58.30%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $285.40 million 1.26 $22.30 million $0.71 19.35 Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.21 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Tenet Fintech Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment 7.08% -43.27% 7.84% Tenet Fintech Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Tenet Fintech Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

