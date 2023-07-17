Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Tenaris stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 5.0% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

