Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPX. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $43.97 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 117.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 156.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,583 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,575,000 after acquiring an additional 250,638 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

